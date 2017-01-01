React Native Seed provides you React Native starter kits for your base app with the technologies that you love.
The Team Behind
We are GeekyAnts, web and mobile technology enthusiasts. Our most notable contribution to React Native is NativeBase, a popular open source UI library for React Native.
Why we built React Native Seed
Based on the feedback we received from our users, people had trouble sorting out the right boilerplate for them with the desired technologies and contacted us to enquire.
We realized that many people were particular about the technologies they want in the app and that a minimal, neat solution was required to solve this, and hence, React Native Seed.
Who is it for
React Native Seed is for learners and professionals alike, those who want to experiment, learn all aspects and those who already know enough, just want a starter kit to quickly start working on their project.